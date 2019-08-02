Pop TV Renews PR Drama ‘Flack’

Pop TV has picked up a second season of Anna Paquin drama Flack. The original series is set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations. Six episodes have been ordered.

Production begins in London. UKTV’s W Network produces the show.

CBS Corp. owns Pop TV.

Paquin plays Robyn, “whose work and home lives collided catastrophically at the end of season one, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad addictions,” said Pop. The cast also includes Sophie Okonedo CBE, Rebecca Benson and Genevieve Angelson.

“Flack and its stellar cast, led by Anna Paquin, continues to illuminate the lengths people will go to to keep their indiscretions out of the news cycle or conversely, try to bring attention to them,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop. “With loads of verve and vigor, there’s so much more to resolve as these characters work to fix everyone else’s problems while struggling with their own.”

Sam Neill joins Flack as Duncan, who has a complicated relationship with his PR boss. Daniel Dae Kim is also on board as a tech titan.

“One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale of Flack was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters,” said Paquin. “So, it is with such joy and pride that I can confirm we are in fact about to start production on season two. Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers’ laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women.”

Flack is written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. The series will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Stephen Moyer.