Pop Reveals Eight Originals Slate

Cable net Pop shared an upfront slate of eight original shows, including scripted comedies Schitt’s Creek and Ali Wentworth vehicle Nightcap; docu-comedy Hollywood Darlings, the return of a cappella reality series Sing it On, Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block, Alan Thicke comedy Unusually Thicke; gamer Easiest Game Show Ever, and live after-show Big Brother After Dark.

The network’s programming line-up includes more than 400 hours of original content. Pop reaches more than 80 million homes.

“We are heading into this upfront season with great momentum, increased distribution and a diverse portfolio of original programming that delivers on our promise of celebrating fan-driven content and exceptional talent,” said Brad Schwartz, Pop president. “One year following our rebrand, Pop is defying the industry trend with growth in ratings and growth in distribution, along with a programming line-up that is uniquely poised to capture our target audience of ‘Modern Grown-ups’—socially engaged, passionate entertainment fans who love celebrating the good times in life.”

In development at Pop is a scripted comedy series starring former New Kid Joey McIntyre as a fictionalized version of himself.

“Advertisers view Pop as an attractive and more competitive alternative to other lifestyle and entertainment networks,” said Michael DuPont, executive VP, ad sales.