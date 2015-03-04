Pop Acquires Rainn Wilson’s ‘Impress Me’

Pop has acquired 'Impress Me,' from Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake, as its second scripted original series.

The series, which originally aired on SoulPancake’s YouTube channel, centers around celebrity impressionists Ross Marquad and Jim Meskimen who attempt to transition into serious dramatic actors.

Pop will air the six episodes that ran on YouTube plus an additional seven, beginning March 18. Impress Me will air alongside Pop’s other scripted series Schitt’s Creek.