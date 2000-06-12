Into the pool

NEW YORK

NNS, the unprecedented and somewhat controversial cooperative news venture among CBS, ABC and FOX, makes its debut today (June 12). The pool is based at CBS' Broadcast Center in New York and overseen by Alan Suhonen, a former Belo news executive.

Ironically, Belo is among a group that isn't participating in NNS. When the venture was announced last year, Belo Senior VP, News, Marty Haag, "The fact that they can take our on-air material and send it to the world is somewhat disconcerting." CBS News President Andrew Heyward told affiliates two weeks ago that CNN NewsSource does the same thing and broadcasters that sign up for it pay for the privilege.