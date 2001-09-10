Ponderosa pushes strong Pax numbers

The Ponderosa led Pax TV's Sunday night lineup to a 2.2 average primetime household rating in metered markets.

Ponderosa Pax TV's new original series - a "prequel" to the story of the Cartwright family in NBC's classic Bonanza - averaged a 2.8 HH Rating/4 Share in the 40 Pax metered markets. That helped produce Pax's best Sunday night performance ever a 57% jump over last year's Sunday premiere.

Meanwhile, Doc led in to Ponderosa with a 1.9/3 in its season debut, scoring the 2nd highest rating for the series since its two-hour world premiere (2.5).

- Richard Tedesco