Pollocks Goodbye to Good Friends

Larry Pollock, long-time head of the ABC-owned TV station group, officially retired last week. Under a consultancy agreement, Pollock is free to advise other TV groups as long as they are not competitive with ABC.

Pollock is also talking to a major research company and may teach as well. But he'll miss "the diversity and the different things you get into and working with so many of the people. I hired all the general managers and they're all good friends." Walter Liss assumes Pollock's spot.