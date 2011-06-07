Poll: Traditional TV Viewing Falling out of Favor

According to the most recent Adweek/Harris Interactive

poll, three quarters of respondents said that they have watched a TV show

online, and almost 70% have watched the show online before on television, reported

Adweek.

Of those polled, some said that their attention is not

solely focused on the television while it is on - 44% said they were reading,

37% said they were texting and 40% of TV viewers are browsing the Web. Reading

came in at the second most popular activity, after using the Internet. Only 3%

said, however, they did not watch TV at all.