Poll: Traditional TV Viewing Falling out of Favor
According to the most recent Adweek/Harris Interactive
poll, three quarters of respondents said that they have watched a TV show
online, and almost 70% have watched the show online before on television, reported
Adweek.
Of those polled, some said that their attention is not
solely focused on the television while it is on - 44% said they were reading,
37% said they were texting and 40% of TV viewers are browsing the Web. Reading
came in at the second most popular activity, after using the Internet. Only 3%
said, however, they did not watch TV at all.
