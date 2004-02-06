Poll: PBS a Good Use of Tax Dollars

PBS is the most trusted institution in the nation and the second best use of tax money after defense. That’s according to a just-released Roper poll. The telephone survey of 1,000 random participants was commissioned by PBS.

Respondents said they were "more satisfied" with PBS programming than commercial fare, that the service’s news and public affairs programming was more trustworthy, and that the public broadcasting deserved more money from the government.

Not surprisingly given the glowing response, PBS plans to make the survey an annual event.