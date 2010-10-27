Polka Backs Binding Arbitration for Cablevision, Fox

Small-system cable lobbyist Matt Polka urged the FCC to order binding arbitration and immediate restoration of Fox TV stations to Cablevision Systems.

Polka, president of the American Cable Association (which for years has been lobbying for retransmission-consent rules changes at the Federal Communications Commission), said he backed Cablevision's call for binding arbitration in the dispute.

Cablevision

and Fox can't agree on compensation for three TV stations, notably two

Fox-owned affiliates. The stations and three cable channels came off Cablevision on Oct. 16. Fox coverage of Major League Baseball's World Series starts tonight.

