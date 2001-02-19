A scuffle between a Green Bay, Wis., TV cameraman and an aide to Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen has led to county-court charges against the aide.

State Capitol Police charged Steve Baas after witnesses told police Baas grabbed WBAY-TV 's Steve Cady by his necktie and spun him around. According to local sources, the aide said the TV crew was impeding the assembly staff walking through the halls. Cady was at the Capitol with reporter Natalie Arnold Jan. 30 to investigate Jensen's possible role in a series of political attack ads.