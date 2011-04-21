PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker, Absolute Poker Ads Removed from ESPN
After
three of the largest internet gambling companies were all hit with
federal indictments, ESPN has removed all of their advertising and
programming from its network, according to MediaPost.
The
move is only temporary, but as Bloomberg first reported, all
PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute Poker ads and programming have
been taken out. The network still plans on airing the 2011 World Series
of Poker in July.
According
to Kantar Media, Pokerstars.net spent $22.1 million in U.S. paid
advertising in 2010, while FullTiltPoker.net spent $13.0 million total.
Along with those three sites, Ultimatebet.com and UB.com were seized in,
with 11 people being involved in the charges which total up to $3
billion in damages. Analysts speculate that many poker themed programs
could be shut down for good as well.
Aside from ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and Game Show Network are the major TV outlets that air poker programming.
