PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker, Absolute Poker Ads Removed from ESPN

After

three of the largest internet gambling companies were all hit with

federal indictments, ESPN has removed all of their advertising and

programming from its network, according to MediaPost.

The

move is only temporary, but as Bloomberg first reported, all

PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute Poker ads and programming have

been taken out. The network still plans on airing the 2011 World Series

of Poker in July.

According

to Kantar Media, Pokerstars.net spent $22.1 million in U.S. paid

advertising in 2010, while FullTiltPoker.net spent $13.0 million total.

Along with those three sites, Ultimatebet.com and UB.com were seized in,

with 11 people being involved in the charges which total up to $3

billion in damages. Analysts speculate that many poker themed programs

could be shut down for good as well.

Aside from ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and Game Show Network are the major TV outlets that air poker programming.