PMK*BNC Adds Perez-Krueger and Freeman-Weitz to Entertainment Division
PMK*BNC
announced Wednesday the addition of two veteran entertainment execs,
Nicole Perez-Krueger and Stacy Freeman-Weitz, to its entertainment
division.
Perez
Krueger, whose clients include Christina Aguilera, Lauren Conrad and
Jewel, will be a VP in the talent department and Freeman-Weitz will be a
VP in corporate communications. She will lead all of PMK*BNC's
communication and marketing efforts and head up the Corporate
Entertainment sector. Both will report to Lewis Kay, COO, entertainment.
Kay
also announced the promotions of Joanna Cichocki and Chris
Dilorio to vice president. Cichocki will continue to oversee the
special events department while Dilorio will remain head of the
television department.
"Nicole
and Stacy are such well liked and respected executives whose experience
and relationships will be terrific assets to our growing organization,"
said PMK*BNC Co-Chairmen Michael Nyman and Cindi Berger in a joint
statement. "We are thrilled they have joined our team as we are always
looking to expand our offering and provide the best possible resources
for our clients."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.