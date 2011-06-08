PMK*BNC Adds Perez-Krueger and Freeman-Weitz to Entertainment Division

PMK*BNC

announced Wednesday the addition of two veteran entertainment execs,

Nicole Perez-Krueger and Stacy Freeman-Weitz, to its entertainment

division.

Perez

Krueger, whose clients include Christina Aguilera, Lauren Conrad and

Jewel, will be a VP in the talent department and Freeman-Weitz will be a

VP in corporate communications. She will lead all of PMK*BNC's

communication and marketing efforts and head up the Corporate

Entertainment sector. Both will report to Lewis Kay, COO, entertainment.

Kay

also announced the promotions of Joanna Cichocki and Chris

Dilorio to vice president. Cichocki will continue to oversee the

special events department while Dilorio will remain head of the

television department.

"Nicole

and Stacy are such well liked and respected executives whose experience

and relationships will be terrific assets to our growing organization,"

said PMK*BNC Co-Chairmen Michael Nyman and Cindi Berger in a joint

statement. "We are thrilled they have joined our team as we are always

looking to expand our offering and provide the best possible resources

for our clients."