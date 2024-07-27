Pluto TV Pins Down ‘WOW-Women of Wrestling’ Channel

Free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST) Pluto TV will offer new and library content from the WOW – Women Of Wrestling organization as part of a new WOW-based channel.

The dedicated WOW FAST channel will feature the female wrestling organization’s original programming, including the first two seasons of WOW’s weekly syndicated series, according to the Paramount-owned Pluto TV.

In addition, the channel will also offer the third season of the series as well as WOW-themed documentaries The Origin of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and My Road to WOW – The Secrets of the Superheroes.

