Pluto TV Pins Down ‘WOW-Women of Wrestling’ Channel
Exclusive service to feature organization’s upcoming season three episodes
Free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST) Pluto TV will offer new and library content from the WOW – Women Of Wrestling organization as part of a new WOW-based channel.
The dedicated WOW FAST channel will feature the female wrestling organization’s original programming, including the first two seasons of WOW’s weekly syndicated series, according to the Paramount-owned Pluto TV.
In addition, the channel will also offer the third season of the series as well as WOW-themed documentaries The Origin of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and My Road to WOW – The Secrets of the Superheroes.
