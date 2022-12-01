Pluto TV Launches in Canada
Paramount's FAST brings 110 channels to the Great White North in partnership with Toronto's Corus Entertainment
Paramount has officially launched its FAST service, Pluto TV, in Canada, bringing 110 free streaming channels to the Great White North in a partnership with Toronto-based Corus Entertainment.
In addition to 110 thematic channels -- built around series including CSI, NCIS and South Park, among many other shows -- the platform will include 20,000 hours of on-demand content.
Pluto TV Canada will also offer channels entirely in French including Dora TV FR, Tortues Ninja TV, South Park FR, Doctor Who FR, Degrassi FR, Alerte à Malibu and Les Nouveaux Détectives.
"This year has marked tremendous growth for Pluto TV, having expanded to the Nordics in May and now to Canada," said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international GM for Pluto TV. "As we are now in more than 30 countries and territories, we are one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet."
Pluto TV is perhaps the most watched FAST service in the U.S., commanding 1% of overall domestic TV viewership, according to Nielsen.
Paramount said the Canadian launch represents the most robust foreign deployment of Pluto TV, at least in terms of programming, so far. ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
