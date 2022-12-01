Pluto TV Launches in Canada

Paramount has officially launched its FAST service, Pluto TV, in Canada, bringing 110 free streaming channels to the Great White North in a partnership with Toronto-based Corus Entertainment.

In addition to 110 thematic channels -- built around series including CSI, NCIS and South Park, among many other shows -- the platform will include 20,000 hours of on-demand content.

Pluto TV Canada will also offer channels entirely in French including Dora TV FR, Tortues Ninja TV, South Park FR, Doctor Who FR, Degrassi FR, Alerte à Malibu and Les Nouveaux Détectives.

Also read: Pluto TV To (Finally) Launch in Canada This Fall

"This year has marked tremendous growth for Pluto TV, having expanded to the Nordics in May and now to Canada," said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international GM for Pluto TV. "As we are now in more than 30 countries and territories, we are one step closer to our mission to entertain the planet."

Pluto TV is perhaps the most watched FAST service in the U.S., commanding 1% of overall domestic TV viewership, according to Nielsen.

Paramount said the Canadian launch represents the most robust foreign deployment of Pluto TV, at least in terms of programming, so far. ■