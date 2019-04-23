Pluto TV Launches Channel Featuring CNN Content

Viacom’s ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV said on Tuesday it launched a new channel featuring content from CNN.

CNN is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which plans to launch an entertainment-based streaming service later this year.

Programming the new Pluto TV channel will be short-form digital content focused on lifestyle, culture, climate change, the environment, original investigations and interviews. “CNN’s anchors and reporters will be featured."

“At a time when news cycles are never-ending, in a world that is constantly evolving, CNN’s coveted daily reporting and in-depth features are perfect for our audience to be informed, with immediacy, accuracy and ease,” said Amy Kuessner, senior VP of content partnerships at Pluto TV. “Pluto TV’s mission to ‘entertain the planet’ also means informing the planet of what is going on in the world, and there is no better partner than the most trusted name in news.

Pluto TV has more than 100 channels and thousands of one-demand movies. Viacom plans to expands Pluto TV’s offering with more than a dozen new channels, some based on Viacom’s cable networks.