Plus8Video supports hi-def indie film

Burbank, Calif., rental house Plus8Video supplied a large package of high-definition production equipment for the independent film The Greatest Adventure of My Life, a period drama.

Filmmaker Peridot Pictures used Sony HDW-700 HDCAM camcorders and Fujinon HD lenses to capture footage for the film, which was shot on location this spring in south central Kentucky and Memphis, Tenn.

The HDTV video will be converted to 35mm film for theatrical release.