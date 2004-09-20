Plug It In

The new buzz: the electrical outlet that puts a

charge in home networking. Companies like Intellon allow devices to share

information via the electrical wiring in a home, business or apartment. It's a

simple process. Plug in an adaptor, plug in a device, then share. Intellon CEO

Charlie Harris recently discussed with B&C

the new technology and what it means to the

industry.

What do you mean by high-speed home-power-line

networking?

You can use our technology to connect your broadband modem or router to

the power outlets with an Ethernet adaptor. Once that's done, you've converted

every outlet in your house into an Ethernet outlet and a connection to the

Internet.

What is in the device?

We build chips that need to be wrapped into a product with both an

analog and digital component. That enables the connectivity.

So what's the trick?

It's converting the signal. We take the Ethernet signal and load it onto

the power line. There's a particular set of frequencies that we span, and

that's one of the tricks: getting through the noise. One reason this technology

hasn't succeeded in the past is that power lines are extremely noisy. Every

time you turn something on, the noise changes. Here's where our patents come

in: We blast through the noise.

How many devices can be hooked up?

There's no limit. You typically see about 16 devices hooked up at full

speed at one time. When enough people complain about needing more devices,

we'll be really happy.

This seems like a great product for cable operators. How do

you see your relationship developing with them?

Quite well. Understanding the cable and telco business has been our most

successful endeavor over the past year. The most obvious is an extension-cord

application. If you're a telco and you want to get a PC and telephone jack

connected, you could use our technology. Comcast is doing this if there isn't a

coax jack near the PC. They plug in an adaptor at the cable modem and at the

PC, and they've created the network.