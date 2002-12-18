Plug-and-play agreement reached

The cable and consumer-electronics industries plan to announce a final

agreement on "plug-and-play" standards that would allow digital set-top-box

features to be incorporated into high-definition TV sets.

The deal has been pushed by government officials, who want to spur the adoption

of digital TV and make the cable set-top something that can be readily -- and

cheaply -- sold through the likes of Circuit City Stores Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc., rather than

leased by cable companies.

MSOs have been avoided that push due to worries about various technology

and security issues.

The National Cable & Telecommunicatiions Association and the Consumer Electronics

Association (composed primarily of companies based in Asia and

Europe) have scheduled a press conference to announce the deal Thursday

morning.