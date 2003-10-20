Pleshette Joins Cast of 8 Simple Rules

ABC has added Suzanne Pleshette to 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

in the role of Cate Hennessy’s mother and the estranged wife of her father, who will be played by James Garner.

Pleshette will appear in the first episode of the show to be produced without star John Ritter, who died unexpectedly Sept. 11. The special one-hour episode will air Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Pleshette was last seen on TV as Jake’s grandmother on NBC’s Good Morning, Miami

.