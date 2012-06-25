Playing a Part in Cable's Scripted Boon

Scripted programming is having a renaissance

of sorts on cable, and that’s good news

for Shelley Zimmerman and her team at Warner

Horizon Television.

Zimmerman has been a part of WHTV since

it was founded in 2006 to expand Warner Bros.

Television Group’s program offerings to cable.

As senior VP of scripted programming, she oversees

the day-to-day development and production

of originals, working closely with executive

VP Craig Erwich.

“Part of what’s so exciting right now in cable

is the tremendous growth of scripted programming,”

Zimmerman

says.

“New outlets are

getting involved

that haven’t done

scripted before,

and outlets that

have maybe

launched one

or two shows

a season are

launching more.”

As such,

WHTV has nearly

doubled its number

of series on

the air in the last

year, and its new series are some of the most

high-profile cable premieres this summer: A&E’s

Longmire, TNT’s Dallas, USA’s Political Animals

and TBS’ Sullivan & Son. Along with its continuing

series, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles and ABC Family’s

Pretty Little Liars and The Lying Game, the studio’s

resume boasts a wide range of shows on a

diversity of outlets.

“It’s incredibly exciting as a creative executive

to service networks that have such specific and

targeted audiences, and that I get to do it all in

one day,” Zimmerman says. “It really allows a

tremendous amount of creative freedom.”

Creativity wasn’t always a part of the job for

Zimmerman, who started her career at Goldman

Sachs. But while her colleagues were reading

The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, she was

devouring Entertainment Weekly and Variety.

After three years in finance, she took the leap

and moved to Los Angeles, starting in the mailroom

at agency Endeavor.

At WHTV, Zimmerman wants to grow the

output of programming while maintaining the

quality that they produce on a lower budget. As

for her own career trajectory, the onetime agent

definitively sees herself staying on the creative

side of the business.

“I was dying to work in a more creative capacity,”

she says. “Now that I found it, I’m not

leaving!”