Playhouse Disney Adds Show

Disney will spruce up Pooh, Tigger and their pals with CG animation for a new series on preschool-programming block Playhouse Disney.

My Friends Tigger & Pooh, from Walt Disney Television Animation, is slated to join the block on Disney Channel U.S. and Disney channels and Playhouse Disney channels worldwide in 2007.

The series will focus on interactive learning, each episode encouraging kids to help Pooh and his friends, including the new character of Pooh’s six-year-old neighbor, solve a mystery. The show aims to teach lessons on cooperation, patience and responsibility.

The show is executive-produced by Dragon Tales’ Jeff Kline.