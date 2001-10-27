Players bracing for DirecTV resolution

Both sides of the contest for Hughes Communications were bracing for a

weekend meeting of General Motors' board, expecting a decision on the sale of

the DirecTV parent.

GM's board was slated to meet Saturday to discuss the dueling proposals from

News Corp. and rival EchoStar Corp.

Charlie Ergen, EchoStar chairman, was expected to raise his $30 billion offer

yet again before the meeting.

News Corp. wants to engineer a stock swap with its Sky Global unit in which

Hughes' current shareholders would own a 76% stake.

Negotiations started in February 2000.