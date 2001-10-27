Players bracing for DirecTV resolution
Both sides of the contest for Hughes Communications were bracing for a
weekend meeting of General Motors' board, expecting a decision on the sale of
the DirecTV parent.
GM's board was slated to meet Saturday to discuss the dueling proposals from
News Corp. and rival EchoStar Corp.
Charlie Ergen, EchoStar chairman, was expected to raise his $30 billion offer
yet again before the meeting.
News Corp. wants to engineer a stock swap with its Sky Global unit in which
Hughes' current shareholders would own a 76% stake.
Negotiations started in February 2000.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.