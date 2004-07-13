The Player Launches Aug. 3

UPN will premiere its new reality show, The Player, Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. The show follows Dawn, a model from Miami, and her two girlfriends as they watch 13 guys vie to win Dawn's heart, or at least her permission to keep hanging around.



The show will start with all 16 people (Dawn, her friends, and the 13 so-called players) living together in a Miami mansion. Each episode, the guys will face a dating challenge delivered by the anonymous "Player Operator." The winner of each challenge will get to go on a glamorous date with Dawn.



If Dawn decides she doesn't fancy her suitor, she'll dismiss him with the phrase: "Don't hate the player, hate the game," which is a little longer than Donald Trump's "You're fired."



Don Weiner and Happy Walters are executive producers; Teri Kennedy is the co-executive producer. The show is produced by Ureal Productions.