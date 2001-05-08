Playboy.com pushes into sports betting

Playboy.com is banking on the Web sports betting business as a new revenue source.

Playboy.com is launching its own online sports book, PlayboySportsBook.com, to enable wagering on international sports, including soccer, rugby, boxing, snooker, tennis, motor racing, and golf. U.S. sports, including the current NBA Playoffs, football, hockey, and horse and greyhound racing will be available for wagering as well. Special non-sporting events, such as the upcoming British General election and the selection of Playboy's Playmate of the Year, will also be part of the betting menu on the site. The site also offers sports news and video event coverage, sports commentary, scores

and stats. Betting is available in 23 currencies and all bets are tax-free.PlayboySportsBook.com will match new members' first bets up to 10 pounds sterling (or the equivalent in the bettor's currency of choice).

Consistent with Playboy's style, the site features Deanna, the Playboy betting bunny (Playboy's Miss May 1998),

in bunny costume, appearing in video segments to hype major betting events. - Richard Tedesco