Playboy TV pumped for erotic reality
Playboy TV is looking to get into the reality business as well.
The cable channel has ordered 13 half-hour episodes of Sexy Urban Legends from production company Chicken Salad Productions. Playboy executives call the series a "erotic reality-drama hybrid series."
The show will take actual urban legends and re-create them in a reality-show style, using a host, first-person interviews and reenactments. Each episode will contain two urban legends and "a lot of sexual content," according to a Playboy TV spokeswoman. Sexy Urban Legends debuts on May 21. - Joe Schlosser
