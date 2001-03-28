Playboy TV pumped for erotic reality

Playboy TV is looking to get into the reality business as well.

The cable channel has ordered 13 half-hour episodes of Sexy Urban Legends from production company Chicken Salad Productions. Playboy executives call the series a "erotic reality-drama hybrid series."

The show will take actual urban legends and re-create them in a reality-show style, using a host, first-person interviews and reenactments. Each episode will contain two urban legends and "a lot of sexual content," according to a Playboy TV spokeswoman. Sexy Urban Legends debuts on May 21. - Joe Schlosser