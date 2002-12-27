Playboy TV in new international deal

Playboy Entertainment Group Inc. and Claxson Interactive Inc. Friday announced

the completion a new deal replacing their joint venture, Playboy TV

International LLC (PTVI).

Under the new agreement, Playboy's equity in the venture's international

networks and television distribution outside of Latin America and Iberia

increases to 100 percent from 19.9 percent, in exchange for Claxson's release

from future library and programming payments, the companies said.

Claxson and Playboy retain their existing 81-19 respective

ownership splits in Playboy TV Latin America and Iberia (PTVLA).