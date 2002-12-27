Trending

Playboy TV in new international deal

By

Playboy Entertainment Group Inc. and Claxson Interactive Inc. Friday announced
the completion a new deal replacing their joint venture, Playboy TV
International LLC (PTVI).

Under the new agreement, Playboy's equity in the venture's international
networks and television distribution outside of Latin America and Iberia
increases to 100 percent from 19.9 percent, in exchange for Claxson's release
from future library and programming payments, the companies said.

Claxson and Playboy retain their existing 81-19 respective
ownership splits in Playboy TV Latin America and Iberia (PTVLA).