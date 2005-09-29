Playboy Tees Up Porn Doc for Fall

The company behind Bravo's Showbiz Moms and Dads will roll out its 13-part documentary on the adult film industry on Playboy TV. World of Wonder's Vivid Valley will debut Oct. 1 at 9:30 ET on Playboy TV.

The documentary examines Vivid Entertainment, a large international adult film company, and its founder, Steven Hirsch.

Mark F. Mauceri, VP of programming, Playboy Worldwide Entertainment, said Vivid Valley has helped moved porn into the mainstream via stars like Jenna Jameson (author of the New York Times bestseller How to Make Love Like a Porn Star) and billboards placed in Times Square.

Mauceri said Vivid Valley gives viewers an "intimate look at the company's gritty inner workings."

The project is produced by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, whose Worlds of Wonder media outfit created the eyebrow-raising documentaries The Eyes of Tammy Faye (about former televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker) and Inside Deep Throat (about the infamous 1970s porn flick).