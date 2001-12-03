Playboy projects a strong 2002

Playboy Enterprises is projecting a quantum leap in EBITDA for 2002.

Playboy projected that its earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation in 2002 will grow to approximately $60 million, a 70% increase over the approximately $35 million expected for 2001.

The 2001 figure is consistent with prior expectations. In remarks to be delivered at the Credit Suisse First Boston Media Week Conference in New York Monday, Christie Hefner, chairman and chief executive officer of PEI, said: "Each of our businesses is expected to report improved

results next year, with the largest contributors being entertainment and online."

She pointed to Playboy's acquisition this past July, continued growth of Playboy TV driven by the increase in the

number of digital cable and satellite homes, and higher international revenues. Hefner claimed Playboy's online operations would start to turn a profit next year.