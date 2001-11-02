Playboy posts strong 3Q results

Playboy Enterprises posted strong third quarter results, aided by a rise in television revenues.

Playboy posted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $14.4 million, a quantum leap from $4.6 million in last year's third quarter. For the quarter, the company reported a net loss on Friday of

$2.1 million, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Third quarter domestic TV networks revenues increased 24% to

$23.1 million, due to the company's acquisition in July of three movie networks, along with increased Playboy TV revenues.

Playboy Online reported a 19% improvement in EBITDA in the 2001 third quarter with a loss of $4.6 million, down from a $5.7 million loss at the same point last year. And revenues improved 3% to $6.8 million, based on higher subscription and international revenues. - Richard Tedesco