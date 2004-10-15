Playboy Merges TV, Online, DVD Operations

Playboy Enterprises Inc. is consolidating its TV, online and DVD businesses into a single entity, named Playboy Entertainment Group.

The new operating structure is intended to streamline operation and maximize return on content, say Playboy officials. Growing consumer adoption of various digital technology is increasing the opportunities to market individual productions over different platforms.

“We already have the most trusted name and a leading position in the adult-entertainment business, and this new organizational structure will allow us to capitalize on changing consumer media habits and ensure the effective use of our content across distribution platforms,” says James Griffiths, the newly named president of Playboy Entertainment.