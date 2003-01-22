Playboy gets hypnotic
Playboy TV is searching for couples to participate in a new reality show.
They will be asked to explore their sex lives through hypnosis.
The show is based on British series Hypnosex, and it will include
"dramatic recreations of the couples' deepest sexual secrets."
The show is slated to begin production next month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.