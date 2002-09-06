Trending

Playboy adds nude news

Taking a page, although an unacknowledged one, from Canada's Naked News (www.nakednews.com),
Playboy TV is launching 'its own unique, ribald and risque take on the daily
news,' The Weekend Flash.

The original series will air at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday
and Sunday and feature 'anchors' Kitt Pomidoro, Michelle McAndrews and Carla
Harvey delivering the day's news while stripping.

Playboy TV is available in 20 million cable and satellite
homes.