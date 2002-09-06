Playboy adds nude news
Taking a page, although an unacknowledged one, from Canada's Naked News (www.nakednews.com),
Playboy TV is launching 'its own unique, ribald and risque take on the daily
news,' The Weekend Flash.
The original series will air at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday
and Sunday and feature 'anchors' Kitt Pomidoro, Michelle McAndrews and Carla
Harvey delivering the day's news while stripping.
Playboy TV is available in 20 million cable and satellite
homes.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.