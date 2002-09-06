Playboy adds nude news

Taking a page, although an unacknowledged one, from Canada's Naked News (www.nakednews.com),

Playboy TV is launching 'its own unique, ribald and risque take on the daily

news,' The Weekend Flash.

The original series will air at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday

and Sunday and feature 'anchors' Kitt Pomidoro, Michelle McAndrews and Carla

Harvey delivering the day's news while stripping.

Playboy TV is available in 20 million cable and satellite

homes.