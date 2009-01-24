P.J. Bednarski Leaving B&C

B&C announced Friday that P.J. Bednarski is leaving his current role as executive editor of the brand.

Bednarski has been an integral member of the B&C team since 2000.

“In describing P.J. as a journalist, a co-worker or as a person, the word 'great' probably doesn’t come close,” said B&C publisher Larry Dunn. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

“P.J.’s talent is as exhaustive as his Rolodex,” said B&C editor-in-chief Ben Grossman. “He is not only a stellar journalist and a peerless ambassador for B&C, but more importantly just a wonderful person, and he will be sorely missed as an everyday member of the B&C family.”

Prior to joining B&C, Bednarski’s prominent career included stints as editor of Electronic Media (now Television Week) and as entertainment editor and television critic for the Chicago Sun-Times. He was also the first television critic for USA Today, and a critic for the Cincinnati Post and the Dayton Journal Herald.