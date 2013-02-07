Pivotal Downgrades Google, Upgrades Yahoo

Pivotal Research Group senior analyst Brian Wieser has

downgraded Google stock from "buy" to "hold," while moving

Yahoo in the other direction, upgrading that stock to "buy."

In a note to investors Thursday, Wieser said the Google

downgrade was due to an "overly positive" response to the company's

second quarter numbers and falling margins as ads migrate to mobile devices

where the margins are usually lower than for laptops and tablets.

He also points to increased content/production/licensing costs

at YouTube. One possible offset to the declining ad margins, he said, could be

Google's decision to not to allow advertisers to only target mobile devices.

With Google having over 90% of paid search spending, not allowing advertisers

to cherry-pick mobile platforms may help decrease the distinction between

mobile and desktop ads.

Among the factors to any predictions for Web publishers, he

says, are new competitors and government regulations and consumer

"pushback" on data management and privacy.

Yahoo gets an upgrade due primarily to gains for Yahoo

Japan, but also the announcement Wednesday that it would allow Google display

ads on its various properties using AdSense and Admob.