Pivot Gets AT&T U-verse Launch
By MCN Staff
Participant Media's new cable network Pivot and AT&T
said the new millennial-focused channel will be added to the AT&T U-verse
TV U300 package as of Thursday, the network's launch date, on channel 1492 in
HD. Participant Media bought Documentary Channel and Halogen TV assets and has
said it expected to launch with 40 million subscribers. U-verse has about 5
million video subscribers.
"Pivot is a channel meant to inspire conversations through
both its content and its distribution model," Aaron Slator, president of content
and advertising sales, AT&T, said in a release. "We are excited about their
slate of programs and about adding them to our lineup."
Stephanie Ruyle, executive VP of distribution at
Pivot, said in the release: "We are thrilled to have AT&T on board with us
at launch to bring Pivot to their entire footprint of U300 subscribers in
cities like Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago and key millennial/college
markets like Austin. We look forward to building on our partnership and
providing value in offering Pivot to their subscribers."
