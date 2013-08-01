Pivot Gets AT&T U-verse Launch

Participant Media's new cable network Pivot and AT&T

said the new millennial-focused channel will be added to the AT&T U-verse

TV U300 package as of Thursday, the network's launch date, on channel 1492 in

HD. Participant Media bought Documentary Channel and Halogen TV assets and has

said it expected to launch with 40 million subscribers. U-verse has about 5

million video subscribers.

"Pivot is a channel meant to inspire conversations through

both its content and its distribution model," Aaron Slator, president of content

and advertising sales, AT&T, said in a release. "We are excited about their

slate of programs and about adding them to our lineup."

Stephanie Ruyle, executive VP of distribution at

Pivot, said in the release: "We are thrilled to have AT&T on board with us

at launch to bring Pivot to their entire footprint of U300 subscribers in

cities like Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago and key millennial/college

markets like Austin. We look forward to building on our partnership and

providing value in offering Pivot to their subscribers."