Pittsburgh TV deal languishes

A commercial broadcaster aiming to convert a Pittsburgh public station to

for-profit operation said Federal Communications Commission foot-dragging is

needlessly running up her expenses and jeopardizing prospects for the new

business.

Diane Sutter, owner of ShootingStar Inc., petitioned to buy WQEX channel 16

in January 2001. The station is one of two public stations in the city operated

by WQED Pittsburgh.

The deal was opposed by a coalition of local citizens and independent

advocates for public broadcasting, which want the FCC to solicit applications

for channel 16's license from other public-station operators.

Sutter's agreement with WQED expires Dec. 31.

Two earlier deals to spin off WQEX have fallen though. Plans to sell to

another commercial owner were rejected by the FCC six years ago. And a 1999

attempt to turn the station over to religious broadcasters in a complicated

three-way swap with Paxson Communications Corp. fell apart after many in

Congress attacked accompanying FCC guidelines for operation of noncommercial

stations by religious broadcasters.