Pittsburgh station sale held up again

The tangled saga of a Pittsburgh public television organization's effort to

sell one of its two TV stations gained one more twist Thursday when the Federal

Communications Commission asked for public input on WQED Pittsburgh's request to

delist channel 16 from the slate of frequencies reserved for noncommercial

operators.

The group has been trying to sell WQEX(TV) since 1996 in order to raise money

for its other public station, WQED(TV) channel 13.

The organization's request to sell WQEX to a commercial owner five years ago

was rejected by the FCC.

A 1999 attempt to turn the station over to a religious broadcaster fell apart

in the wake of congressional furor over resulting FCC guidelines governing the

operation of noncommercial stations by public broadcasters.

WQED's efforts to turn over channel 16 to any group other than an educational

or public broadcaster has been bitterly opposed by Pittsburgh Citizens for

Independent Public Broadcasting and the Alliance for Progressive Action.

Comments on the petition are due Dec. 18; replies Jan. 21.