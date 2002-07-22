Pittsburgh gets a new independent

Attention, syndicators: Pittsburgh is getting a new commercial

independent.

In a three-to-one vote along party lines, the Federal Communications

Commission has agreed to dereserve noncommercial WQED Pittsburgh's co-owned

noncommercial WQEX there and sell it to Shooting Star Inc. for $20 million.

Shooting Star, which first petitioned to buy the station last January, will

operate it as a commercial independent.

To make the deal happen, the FCC also agreed to waive its general rule that

dereserved channels must be opened to competing applications.

Since the FCC concluded that WQED was selling the station to dig itself out

of a financial hole and fund its digital transition, the dereservation and the

waiver of the rule went hand-in-hand.

Shooting Star, owned by Diane Sutter, saw room for another commercial station

in the market, and the FCC did, too.

In addition to WQED's financial hardship, the commission cited as one of its

reasons for allowing the unusual move the fact that Pittsburgh (DMA No. 20) had

only seven commercial stations -- fewer than the total in numerous comparable

markets.

Until recently, the only affiliation available in the market was Pax TV,

which recently signed a deal to be carried on cable there.

Nevertheless, Sutter believes the market is ripe for a strong independent

providing a lineup of popular syndicated programs largely missing from the

Pittsburgh market, along with local news and public affairs.

Another factor weighing in WQED's favor in the FCC's decision was the fact

that since 1997, WQEX had simply been a simulcast of WQEX, so there would be no

loss of original programming.

The deal had been opposed by a coalition of local citizens and independent

advocates for public broadcasting, which wanted the commission to solicit

applications for channel 16's license from other public-station operators.

Not so the public broadcasting establishment: The FCC pointed out in its

ruling that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Pennsylvania Public

Television Network Commission, among others, urged the FCC to allow the

sale.

Sutter's agreement to buy the station was set to expire Dec. 31.

Two earlier deals to spin off WQEX have fallen though. Plans to sell to

another commercial owner were rejected by the FCC six years ago. And a 1999

attempt to turn the station over to religious broadcasters in a complicated

three-way swap with Paxson Communications Corp. fell apart after many in

Congress attacked accompanying FCC guidelines for operation of noncommercial

stations by religious broadcasters.

Dissenting from the decision was commissioner Michael Copps, who felt that

the frequency should be opened to competing public broadcast applicants and

argued that the decision makes it easier to sell 'the jewels of our nation's

broadcast system' -- a move he said is not in the public interest.

The commission majority, in a separate statement, said its action should not

be interpreted as a change in its policy of generally disfavoring dereservation.

It also said that absent the type of 'compelling circumstances' it found in this

case, dereserved stations should be open to competing applications, with the

money going to government coffers.