Pittsburgh anchor sentenced

WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh anchor Gina Redmond has pleaded no contest to charges

relating to a summer bar fight in which she was accused of slapping her former

producer, Roberta Petterson. Redmond was sentenced to community service.

But a few hours after her sentencing, Redmond called a local newspaper

to say she hadn't understood the court procedure and would appeal the sentence.

Local reports indicated that Redmond was unaware that evidence would be presented against

her to help the judge decide on a sentence.

Redmond's attorney, Jim Ecker, noted at the hearing that Redmond has never

admitted guilt, but the magistrate overseeing her case commented in court that

the evidence presented showed that Gina was guilty.

The plea had apparently been worked out in advance by attorneys for the two.

Redmond was ordered to give three one-hour lectures at area high schools.

Redmond and Petterson, now at WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, were at the same party in

August when trouble began.

WPXI general manager Ray Carter said, "This was a matter for the courts

to decide, and not WPXI." Carter said he and Redmond had agreed "that it

would be prudent for her to take a few days off while this legal matter was

being handled and while she was the subject of a news story."