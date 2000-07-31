Pitts to MP3.com

It didn't take former Disney lobbyist Billy Pitts long to re-enter the world of the working.

Pitts has re-emerged-about one month after leaving Disney-as head of MP3.com's Washington office. The job is a big change for Pitts, who will go from representing the media establishment to lobbying for an Internet underdog.

MP3.com is a Web site that, like Napster and Gnutella, allows Internet users to share music. The company has managed to work out licensing arrangements with BMG Entertainment and Warner Music Group, and says it is close to finalizing deals with Universal Music Group, EMI and Sony Music, but it still has several lawsuits to resolve.