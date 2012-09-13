Pittman, Riccitiello Saluted by Media Institute

The Media Institute announced Thursday that Clear Channel

CEO Bob Pittman and Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello will be honored at its

upcoming awards banquet Nov. 14.

Pittman is receiving the Freedom of Speech award, while

Riccitiello will get the American Horizon Award.

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will deliver the

keynote speech at the event, while FCC chairman Julius Genachowski will present

the award to Riccitiello, whose gaming software classics include The Sims,

Madden NFL and Battlefield.

Pittman's resume includes top posts at MTV Networks, America

Online, Quantum Media, Time Warner Enterprises, and AOL Time Warner.