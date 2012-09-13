Pittman, Riccitiello Saluted by Media Institute
The Media Institute announced Thursday that Clear Channel
CEO Bob Pittman and Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello will be honored at its
upcoming awards banquet Nov. 14.
Pittman is receiving the Freedom of Speech award, while
Riccitiello will get the American Horizon Award.
FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will deliver the
keynote speech at the event, while FCC chairman Julius Genachowski will present
the award to Riccitiello, whose gaming software classics include The Sims,
Madden NFL and Battlefield.
Pittman's resume includes top posts at MTV Networks, America
Online, Quantum Media, Time Warner Enterprises, and AOL Time Warner.
