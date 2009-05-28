Pistacchio Named President of Cablevision’s Optimum Lightpath Division

Dave Pistacchio, a Cablevision veteran since 1994, has been named president of Optimum Lightpath, the company’s business services division that provides business communications with Internet, voice, and video transport solutions throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Pistacchio joined Optimum Lightpath in 2005 and, as executive VP and GM, has overseen significant business growth and industry recognition for the group. The company’s network currently extends to more than 3,700 route miles and is connected to more than 3,300 buildings, an 80% growth since 2005.

“Under Dave’s direction, Optimum Lightpath has empowered businesses by delivering the network they need to change the way they work: in the office, the classroom, the hospital, the community, and on the trading floor,” said Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge.

Last year, the company won the Frost & Sullivan’s North American Ethernet Service Emerging Company of the Year award. Other accolades include recognition as the Heavy Reading Ethernet Service Provider of the Year for Regional Innovation in 2007 and the Metro Ethernet Forum’s Best North American Regional Service Provider of the Year award, also in 2007.