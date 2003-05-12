Pirate broadcaster's plea garners prison stay
Former Orlando, Fla., pirate broadcaster Rayon Sherwin "Junior" Payne was
sentenced to nine months in prison Monday after pleading guilt to two counts of
operating an unlicensed FM-radio station.
After he completes confinement, Payne must also perform 50 hours of community
service and submit to one year of probation.
His conviction resulted from a February 1999 investigation after Orlando
residents complained of interference to licensed stations. Payne pulled his
"95Live" station -- at 95.9 FM -- off the air in the summer of
1999.
