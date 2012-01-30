Piracy Bill OpponentsWilling to Talk

ANTIPIRACY LEGISLATION—with bipartisan support and apparent

momentum—has been put on the back burner after

pushback from Silicon Valley succeeded in tabling the bills.

Markham Erickson, executive director of NetCoalition, which has

been battling the Protect IP Act (PIPA) and the Stop Online Protection

Act (SOPA) on behalf of members that include Google and Yahoo!, says

he is ready to talk directly with the

studios, but he adds that they need

to make the first move.

For its part, the Motion Picture

Association of America (MPAA),

which supported the anti-piracy

bills, says it is willing to talk with

anyone that offers constructive

suggestions, and a willingness to

address what they say is a serious

problem.

Michael O’Leary, senior executive

VP, global policy and external

affairs for the MPAA, took the lead

for the studios on the push for

antipiracy legislation, a push he

suggests remains key to protecting

present and future digital content.

In separate interviews, these

key players in the PIPA/SOPA opera

that has played out over the last two years spoke with B&C and

Multichannel News last week about what happened, what’s next and why

it still matters. (MPAA spokesman Howard Gantman also participated

in the MPAA call.)

Given the success of the Web “blackout” protest, did the studios

underestimate the power of the Web?



O’Leary:I think it was certainly successful in achieving their underlying

goal, which was to not do anything about this problem.

Do you think the talk of the bills destroying the open Internet

was a red herring, or were there some legitimate issues like

the lack of due process?





O’Leary: Specifically, since you raise it, I don’t think there is a due

process beef. The due process provisions in this bill are the same ones

that apply in existing law today. I think what you saw here was a very

effective campaign that motivated people through misrepresentation

and distortion. I think if you throw around loaded words like censorship—

there is no one that can point to any part of this bill that equates

with censorship. Due process is a part of the bill. The problem is that

it became about the rhetoric and not about the substance.

Our hope as we move forward

is that we can set that aside. If

people have legitimate concerns

that they can articulate, then we

are more than happy to discuss

that. Simply stepping back and

saying something is going to

quote-unquote break the Internet

is not a substantive discussion

that is going to lead to any type of

cogent policy.

You talk about defining the

scope of the problem. Don’t

you agree that piracy is a

huge problem?



Erickson: Well, piracy is obviously

a problem. How big the

problem is has never been defined

by an independent body.

The [Government Accountability Office], which investigates issues for

the Congress, put out a report about a year and a half ago saying that

the MPAA’s piracy numbers were overblown and unverifiable.

The MPAA’s Website says nine out of 10 instances of movies that are

pirated and put on the Internet are being stolen out of movie theaters

from people who are camcording them and that there are only 19 sites

that they are concerned about. It depends on what you defi ne as a huge

problem. Nineteen sites is a fairly small part of the World Wide Web.

And if nine out of 10 instances of piracy are happening in the movie

theaters, maybe there might be solutions in terms of putting more responsibility

on theaters to be proactive that could stop the piracy from

happening in the first place.

We ought to have a data-driven process to look at how big a problem

piracy is and how we work as partners with the content industry to

tackle that issue.

