Pinvidic And Myers To Lead TLC’s Programming Unit

TLC has promoted Deborah Adler Myers, formerly VP of production, and brought in Brant Pinvidic, senior VP at GRB entertainment in Los Angeles, to serve as co-senior VP’s of programming for the channel.

Pinvidic will primarily oversee the network’s primetime programming, while Myers will oversee daytime and fringe, however the two execs will be working together on all aspects of programming across the channel.

“Debbie and Brant share my passion and vision for this channel and I'm thrilled to have these two incredibly talented creative executives on our team,” said Angela Shapiro-Mathes, president and GM of TLC.

In addition to the programming moves, TLC veteran Christian Drobnyk will serve as senior VP of the channel, handling business functions for the network, including research, acquisitions and scheduling for all dayparts.