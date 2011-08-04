Pintauro, Buckley promoted to co-heads of Showtime marketing

Frank Pintauro and Don Buckley have been promoted to executive vice president and co-heads of the premium network's marketing and creative services operation, said Matt Blank, Showtime's chairman and CEO, on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Len Fogge, Showtime's former executive vice president of creative, marketing, research and digital media, is expected to join Showtime's former president of entertainment, Robert Greenblatt, at NBCUniversal, where Greenblatt is now chairman of NBC Entertainment.

Previously, Pintauro was Showtime's senior vice president and executive creative director as well as general manager of Showtime's in-house advertising agency, the PromaxBDA award-winning Red Group.

Buckley, who joined Showtime in April, is now executive vice president of program marketing and digital services, overseeing the network's marketing divisions, including consumer and online. Buckley came to Showtime from THA.i, a digital marketing agency that he founded with Terry Hines & Associates. Prior to that, Buckley spent more than 20 years at Warner Bros., where he founded the studio's interactive marketing department.

Along with Pintauro and Buckley, Sharon Allen was promoted to senior vice president of program marketing and advertising.

Showtime also is reorganizing several of its departments, including research, scheduling and affiliate marketing.