Pinnacle ships StreamGenie

Pinnacle Systems is shipping its StreamGenie. The portable live Webcasting system can manage up to six independent live camera inputs and 10 microphones and offers broadcast-quality 3-D effects, titling and professional-quality audio, all in real time.

Video Networks to test CastConnect

Video Networks in Atlanta is undertaking a three-month trial of CastConnect hosting services from Pinnacle Systems. The service allows users to connect StreamGenie to Pinnacle Systems' hosting portal to schedule and provision Webcasts for a flat $250 fee. Both RealNetworks and Microsoft Windows Media formats can be used.