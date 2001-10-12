Pinnacle downsizes digital switcher
Aimed at small to midmarket stations and mobile production trucks, Pinnacle
Systems Inc. has introduced a condensed version of its 'PDS 9000' digital
production switcher, the 'PDS 6000.'
Starting at $66,000, it has many of the same features, including
digital-video effects, frame stores, chroma keyers, redundant power supplies,
real-time processing, a mix/effects (M/E) system and dual keyers for program and
preset functions.
The base system also comes standard with 15 inputs, 14 built-in framestores
(for 56 online frames of storage), color correction and independent processing
amplifier controls for each input.
The switcher can control a wide variety of servers and other devices, the
company said.
