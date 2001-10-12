Pinnacle downsizes digital switcher

Aimed at small to midmarket stations and mobile production trucks, Pinnacle

Systems Inc. has introduced a condensed version of its 'PDS 9000' digital

production switcher, the 'PDS 6000.'

Starting at $66,000, it has many of the same features, including

digital-video effects, frame stores, chroma keyers, redundant power supplies,

real-time processing, a mix/effects (M/E) system and dual keyers for program and

preset functions.

The base system also comes standard with 15 inputs, 14 built-in framestores

(for 56 online frames of storage), color correction and independent processing

amplifier controls for each input.

The switcher can control a wide variety of servers and other devices, the

company said.