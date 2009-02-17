Pinckney Named Director of Marketing in Washington for Comcast Spotlight

Filed at 1:15 p.m. EST on Feb. 17, 2009

Comcast Spotlight, the cable operator's ad sales arm, has named Erin Pinckney director of marketing in Washington. She comes from the operator side of the company, where she had been director of marketing for the Tri-County area, which comprises Montgomery, Prince George's and Frederick counties, all in Maryland.

She will oversee marketing of online and on-air content.

Amanda Sheehan, VP of advertising and marketing for the DC Examiner newspaper, has joined Comcast Spotlight as local area director for Maryland, overseeing sales teams in Washington's Maryland suburbs.

Both ware based in Bethesda, Md.