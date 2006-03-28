Pilat Software Pilots BBC Content

Traffic and media management software supplier Pilat Media has signed a long-term deal with the BBC for its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). The Pilat software will be used to schedule content for BBC World Service, the international arm of the British broadcasting giant.

London-based Pilat says the initial value of the BBC contract is $4.725 million, which will be followed by additional payments for support and maintenance once the IBMS software has gone live. The system is expected to be implemented in three phases, which will take one-two years to complete.

The BBC's Pilat-based "Content Scheduling System" will be part of an overall technology upgrade at BBC World Service covering the scheduling, transmission, and distribution systems used to deliver its television, radio, Internet and mobile services.

The IBMS software will schedule the BBC's full content distribution chain, says Pilat, and will be fully integrated with new satellite distribution, automation and playout systems. The IBMS software will also be used to schedule satellite receivers and to manage satellite bandwidth utilization.